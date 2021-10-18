

Japanese Patent to be granted

Sydney, Oct 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office intends to grant a patent for the Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienols.Previously a patent covering the use of tocotrienols and drug delivery technology for the treatment or prevention of post exercise muscle soreness and delayed onset muscle soreness was granted in January 2019. The present divisional patent application extends this coverage to pharmaceutical compositions containing delta tocotrienol and polyethylene glycol which have been formulated for transmucosal delivery. This composition can be used for the treatment or prevention of additional indications such as fibrosis and cancer. Once granted, the patent formally entitled 'Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienol' will provide commercial rights in Japan until 13 November 2032.VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong said "Japan is a high priority market for both our drug development program and our nutraceuticals business and we are very pleased with this strengthening of our intellectual property rights coverage internationally."VTL has corresponding patents granted in the US, Canada, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.