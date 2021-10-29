

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Oct 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has further expanded its lithium asset base in Quebec, Canada together with advancing its Western Australian lithium and gold projects, as highlighted by its Activities Report for the September quarter 2021.Quarter HighlightsQuebec, Canada- Sayona Quebec and Piedmont complete acquisition of North American Lithium (NAL)- Preparations underway for resumption of NAL operations; project review shows scope for further resource expansion- Acquisition of Moblan Lithium Project, Northern Quebec secures leading North American lithium asset base- Testing confirms Authier spodumene delivers high purity lithium hydroxide suitable for battery/cathode makers- Placement and Share Purchase Plan, raising A$65 million to fund NAL acquisitionWestern Australia- Gold exploration plans ramped up and drilling planned at Mt Dove and Deep Well Projects- Altura Mining commits to earn-in over Pilbara lithium projects, with initial focus on Mallina projectPost-quarterA$100 million raised in Placement and additional A$25.5 million in rights issue to close acquisition of 60% of Moblan Lithium Project; drilling program at project planned for 2022, together with revised definitive feasibility study.To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

