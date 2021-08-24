2021 AGM Addresses and Presentation
To view the documents, please visit:
1. 2021 AGM Chairman's Address
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9C911U3
2. 2021 AGM Group CEO Address
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/70W85G4G
3. 2021 AGM Presentation & FY22 Guidance
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V17MG5D3
About MNF Group Ltd
MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.
As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/
|
|
MNF Group Ltd