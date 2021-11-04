

Nova Majority owned Snow Lake Resources Prices IPO

Melbourne, Nov 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) advises that its 57.52% owned Snow Lake Resources (post IPO raise) has priced its initial public offering (IPO).The public offering raised US$24,000,000 before costs from the issue of 3,200,000 common shares at an issue price of US$7.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters, ThinkEquity's a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 common shares to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.Snow Lake's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on 19 November 2021 (US Time) under the symbol "LITM." The offering is expected to close on 23 November 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Following the completion of the issue of the 3,200,000 common shares, Snow Lake will have ~ 16,210,176 common shares on issue giving Snow Lake a market capitalisation of US$121.6million. The value of Nova's investment in Snow Lake is ~US$70.0million (A$95.9million1).A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-254755) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on November 18, 2021 and a related registration statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawfulNVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented: "I am very pleased to announce to our shareholders that Snow Lake Resources will be listed and led by its North American management team to improve operating efficiencies and unlock value for Nova shareholders. This listing reflects the location of its core asset being in North America, situated next to key infrastructure allowing access to the US Auto Alley as well as European markets through the Port of Churchill.I want to thank Snow Lake CEO Phillip Gross for his strong leadership, as well as the entire team for their tireless work in pushing Snow Lake to listing. Phillip's focus on measured growth combined with prudent cash management will be critical to Snow Lake's success."Nova's Board of Directors believe Snow Lake's listing in North America will allow Snow Lake to streamline its business operations, given the core assets and management team are currently located in North America, and may deliver certain additional benefits to Snow Lake, Nova and our shareholders, including:The increased attractiveness of Snow Lake to a broad U.S. investor pool who previously could not invest in non-U.S. securities, leading to Snow Lake being more fully valued over time;Improved access to lower-cost debt and equity capital in the U.S. markets, thus enabling future growth to be financed at a lower cost;Reduce complexity and improve operating efficiencies; andA simplified corporate structure for potential future merger, sale or acquisition transactions, which may increase Snow Lake's attractiveness to potential merger partners, sellers or acquirers.About Nova Minerals Limited

