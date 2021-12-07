

Patent application lodged

Sydney, Dec 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd, has lodged a new PCT Patent Application titled: 'Transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols' (PCT patent application number: PCT/AU2021/051449).This new PCT patent application is derived from the provisional patent application filed on 4 December 2020 (provisional patent application number: AU2020904488). The present patent filing protects improvements to the technology which are specifically focused on the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols as the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and improvements in the manufacture of these formulations. The inventors on this patent are the CEO and Managing Director of VTL, Dr Glenn Tong, Dr David Kingston (VTL's Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board) and Mr Richard Estalella, the President and CEO of Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of VTL.Dr Glenn Tong said "This is another big step forward for VTL's patent estate. Our existing family of patents for the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols has registered patents in all major global markets including the United States, Canada, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Japan, China and Australia and this new patent application will help strengthen our intellectual property rights internationally." Once granted, patents stemming from this PCT patent application will provide patent rights until 2041.The subject of this new patent filing, the improved transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols, offers protection over VTL's drug candidates for Non-Alcholic Fatty Liver Dosease (NAFLD)/Non-Alcoholic Steatoheaptitis (NASH) IVB001 and pancreatic adenocarcinoma, IVB003. A Phase II clinical study on NAFLD/NASH (IVB001) is expected to commence in Q1 of 2022 followed by a Phase II clinical study on pancreatic adenocarcinoma (IVB003) which is expected to commence in Q2 of 2022.About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.