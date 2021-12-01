

Snow Lake Lithium - Grass River and Sherritt Gordon dykes

Melbourne, Dec 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned Snow Lake Resources (Snow Lake), Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.Snow Lake Resources Ltd. ( Nasdaq:LITM ), is pleased to report results of its August 2021 prospecting and mapping program on its Manitoba properties near the town of Snow Lake, Manitoba. Dale Schultz, VP of Resource Development and Brian Youngs, VP of Exploration, presided over the program which had a primary objective of identifying additional lithium bearing targets for resource expansion during upcoming drilling campaigns.An additional objective was to confirm the locations of the previously identified Sherritt Gordon Dyke and Grass Rivers Dyke and follow up on potential extensions to the Thompson Brothers Lithium Pegmatite (TBL).For further information please visit Snow Lake website at:About Nova Minerals Limited

