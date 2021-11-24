

Haodex Limited Commencement of Quotation

Sydney, Dec 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Haodex Limited ( NSX:HAO ) will be admitted to the official list of the National Stock Exchange of Australia on Tuesday, 7 December 2021.Official Quotation of the following securities will commence on Thursday, 9th of December 2021.Principal ActivitiesOnline Platforms for International and Local Retail TradeQuoted Securities41,048,850 Fully Paid OrdinaryNSX Trading CodeHAOStart of trading11am AEDT, Thursday, 9th of December 2021About Haodex Limited

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is an Australian company focused on forward thinking online platforms and global projects.

Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia (www.monkeykingaustralia.com) and BulkBuy (www.bulkbuyworld.com), and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus (www.frankshaus.com).

MonkeyKing is an online e-commerce platform which sources Australian products from Australian suppliers to distribute to consumers in Asia, mainly China.

BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace which allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products directly to customers at wholesale prices by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering).

Franks Haus is an online platform for leasing private properties, mainly for short term accommodation, in China. The platform will attract tourists

About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.