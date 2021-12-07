

NSX Welcomes Haodex Limited

Sydney, Dec 10, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Haodex Limited ( NSX:HAO ) listed yesterday on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $30.3 million.Haodex Limited has developed platforms that aim to bridge the gap in the supply chain between foreign customer demands and local companies supply. Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia and BulkBuy, and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus.About Haodex Limited

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is an Australian company focused on forward thinking online platforms and global projects.

Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia (www.monkeykingaustralia.com) and BulkBuy (www.bulkbuyworld.com), and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus (www.frankshaus.com).

MonkeyKing is an online e-commerce platform which sources Australian products from Australian suppliers to distribute to consumers in Asia, mainly China.

BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace which allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products directly to customers at wholesale prices by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering).

Franks Haus is an online platform for leasing private properties, mainly for short term accommodation, in China. The platform will attract tourists

About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.