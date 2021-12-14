

Investor Webinar

Perth, Dec 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of a free Investor Webinar "ASX Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Sector: Meet the Upstream players!" on Tuesday 14th December 2021.Date: 14 December 2021Time: 12:30pm AEST / 9:30am AWSTPresenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, David BreezeWorld hunger for energy seems to be insatiable. In the recent times, the strong demand recovery has pushed the energy commodities to new highs. The biggest benefactors of the recent rally are the upstream Oil and Gas players who have been involved in the exploration, development, and operation of projects.The Webinar will discuss the different aspects of the energy industry in the Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media. Get an opportunity to get your queries answered by three of their valued clients including BPH.The Company invites shareholders, investors and media to participate. To view the access details, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

