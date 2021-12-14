Investor Webinar
Date: 14 December 2021
Time: 12:30pm AEST / 9:30am AWST
Presenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, David Breeze
World hunger for energy seems to be insatiable. In the recent times, the strong demand recovery has pushed the energy commodities to new highs. The biggest benefactors of the recent rally are the upstream Oil and Gas players who have been involved in the exploration, development, and operation of projects.
The Webinar will discuss the different aspects of the energy industry in the Invest Nest Webinar by Kalkine Media. Get an opportunity to get your queries answered by three of their valued clients including BPH.
The Company invites shareholders, investors and media to participate. To view the access details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7C210423
About BPH Energy Limited
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.
The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.
BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.
BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).
BPH Energy Limited