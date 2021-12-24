

NVA Director Resigns to Lead Companys New Advisory Panel

Melbourne, Jan 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) advises that Mr Colin Belshaw has resigned as a non-executive director in order to lead the company's newly established in-house technical advisory panel.A mining engineer with over 40 years' experience in copper and gold mines around the world, Mr Belshaw's year-long board tenure saw Nova's certified total gold resource estimate almost triple from 3.3 million ounces (Moz) to 9.6Moz, led by significant intersections at the company's flagship Estelle Gold Project.Mr Belshaw will now combine his vast industry knowledge and deep understanding of the company's portfolio to head the new technical advisory panel which has been set up to provide independent technical, geological, and scientific advice to Nova's board as it navigates ongoing exploration towards first production.He will be joined on the panel by Nova Chief Geologist Mr Dale Schultz, who has served the company for the past six years, Mr Mike Hallewell, a senior metallurgical & minerals processing engineer with 40 years of field experience including tenures at both RTZ and Anglo American, and Mr Christopher Gerteisen, Nova's CEO, and an experienced geologist himself.Nova Minerals chief executive, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, expects the new panel to have immediate impact."Mr Belshaw has played an important role in Nova's journey over the past year and I'm pleased he has accepted this new role in the company," Mr Gerteisen said."The technical advisory panel will be a specialist resource made up of some of the best gold mining minds in the business."As a forward-looking company led by innovation, the panel will deliver additional ideas and insight to help guide our ongoing work programs and strategic investments, as well as drive further growth in reconciliation with our sustainability commitments," he said.About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.