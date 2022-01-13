Sydney, Jan 13, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals ( ASX:NVA ) CEO Christopher Gerteisen joins Small Caps to discuss the company's ever-growing Estelle gold project.Last month, the company announced an updated 9.6-million-ounce resource, which was almost 55% larger than the previous estimate.Mr Gerteisen pointed out that the project has far more upside with the resource only comprising two deposits out of 15 major targets separated by 20 miles of potential strike length.To view the video, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.