

Focus Minerals Ltd Takeover Offer - Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Sydney, Jan 19, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( FRA:3LM ) ( OTCMKTS:TGMGF ) refers to its takeover bid to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in Focus Minerals Ltd (Focus) that exist on the Register Date of 21 December 2021 made under the Replacement Bidder's Statement dated 4 January 2022 (Replacement Bidder's Statement).TGM notes ASX announcements by Focus on 5 and 7 January 2022 which attach intention statements by Shandong Gold.In light of those statements and other matters, TGM has lodged with ASIC today a second supplementary bidder's statement dated 18 January 2022 (Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement) to update various disclosures in the Replacement Bidder's Statement.A copy of the Second Supplementary Bidder's Statement is attached via link below in accordance with section 647(3)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/528]).*To view the Supplementary Bidder's Statement, please visit:About Theta Gold Mines Limited

