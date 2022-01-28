

Investor Webinar - Off Market Takeover Bid

Sydney, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( FRA:3LM ) ( OTCMKTS:TGMGF ) is pleased to invite shareholders to an investor webinar to discuss the off-market takeover bid for Focus Minerals Limited to be held on Wednesday 2nd February 2022 at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Theta Gold Mines Limited Investor Webinar Presenters: Bill Guy (Chairman) Time: Wednesday 2nd February 2022 at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registrationTo register for the webinar, either click the link below or copy the link into your web browser:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, however, given we are expecting many attendees we encourage shareholders to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.auOverviewTheta launched an off-Market bid for Focus Minerals (FML). The board believes if a significant shareholding can be gained in FML, it will give Theta shareholders exposure to premium preproduction assets in Western Australia. If successful, this process will increase the number of shareholders on the Theta share register and further increase Theta's exposure to significant gold ounces.Meanwhile, the completion of the trial mining at our Frankfort Mine1 and the Rietfontein PFS2 during/post Q4 2021 were important milestones for the company. The Rietfontein Mine will be added to DFS for TGME Underground Project expected to be delivered Q2 2022. The trial mining completed was proof of concept for the mining method. For the first half of 2022 Theta will focus on completion of the initial project DFS, secure funding and to begin project construction.About Theta Gold Mines Limited

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.