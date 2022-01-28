

Offer Unconditional & Third Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Sydney, Feb 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( FRA:3LM ) ( OTCMKTS:TGMGF ) refers to its replacement bidder's statement dated 4 January 2022 (as supplemented from time to time) (Replacement Bidder's Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the shares in Focus Minerals Ltd ( ASX:FML ) (ACN 005 470 799) (Focus) as at the Register Date stated in the Replacement Bidder's Statement.Offers now wholly unconditionalTGM is pleased to announce that it has today declared its Offers to be free from all remaining defeating conditions. Those Offers are now wholly unconditional.In accordance with section 650F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a notice declaring that the takeover offers have been freed from all remaining defeating conditions set out Appendix 2 of the Replacement Bidder's Statement.Third Supplementary Bidder's StatementOn 28 January 2022 Focus released its Target's Statement. TGM has today lodged a third supplementary bidder's statement dated 3 February 2022 (Third Supplementary Bidder's Statement) which sets out some brief responses and clarifications from TGM's Chairman to statements made by Focus in its Target's Statement.A copy of the Third Supplementary Bidder's Statement is attached to this announcement in accordance with section 647(3)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Class Order [CO 13/528]).Offers open for acceptanceTGM's wholly unconditional Offers are now open for acceptance. Those Offers are scheduled to close at 7.00pm (Sydney Time) on 21 February 2022 (unless extended or withdrawn). The full terms and conditions of the Offers are set out in the Replacement Bidder's Statement - which Focus Shareholders should carefully read together with TGM's Second and Third Supplementary Bidder's Statements.TGM strongly encourages all Focus shareholders (who hold shares to which the Offer relates) to ACCEPT the Offer as soon as possible.Focus Shareholders who require any assistance can contact the TGM Offer Information Line on 1300 737 760 (toll free within Australia) or +61 2 9290 9600 (normal charges apply) between 9.00am and 5.00pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.*To view the Third Supplementary Bidder's Statement, please visit:About Focus Minerals Ltd

With over 3.8Moz of Mineral Resource, Focus Minerals Limited (ASX:FML) has a highly strategic portfolio of assets across Australia's two leading gold producing districts – the Kalgoorlie/Coolgardie belt and Laverton – and the financial muscle to continue to unlock further potential for growth.

About Theta Gold Mines Limited

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.