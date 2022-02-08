

Hong Kong Patent Granted

Sydney, Feb 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) is pleased to announce that the Hong Kong Patent Office has granted a patent for the Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienols to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd. (Invictus).The patent is directed to transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols for the treatment or prevention of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and will provide patent rights in Hong Kong until 2033. Invictus has filed a divisional patent application in China which, if granted, will expand the scope of patent coverage in both Hong Kong and China.Invictus has corresponding patents granted in the US, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa. The grant of this Hong Kong patent will provide Invictus with a growing patent estate spanning major markets which supports its global commercialisation strategy for both its drug development program and nutraceuticals business.Dr Glenn Tong, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of VTL, said "Hong Kong, as well as being a key Asian market in its own right, is a gateway to the Chinese market. We are very pleased to have secured these patent rights".About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.