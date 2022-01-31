

Kat Gap Native Vegetation Clearing Permit Granted

Perth, Feb 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) advises that the Native Vegetation Clearing Permit (CPS 9137/1) for Classic's Kat Gap mine and processing facility has been granted under s.51E of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 on 10 February 2022.Classic also refers to the ASX announcement of 26 May 20211 wherein Classic confirmed that it had submitted the application for the Native Vegetation Clearing Permit.The remaining approval is the approval of the Mining Proposal (including Mine Closure Plan). Classic continues to work closely with DMIRS in order to obtain the approvals as early as possible.Classic's Chairman, John Lester, said:"The receipt of the Native Vegetation Clearing Permit at Kat Gap brings us another step closer to commence full scale mining operations at Kat Gap.In the interim, the Company will recommence the Bulk Sample operation to provide valuable material properties to enable us to configure the Gekko plant to operate at maximum efficiency."*To view the clearing areas and site layout, please visit:About Classic Minerals Limited

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).