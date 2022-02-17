

Broadacre Trial Results

Sydney, Feb 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is delighted to announce positive results from its broadacre trial on an investigational product. The trial was conducted on the TrialCo Research Farm 5 km north of Katanning to compare high concentrate Verigrow with standard nitrogen (N) treatments of Flexi-N or Urea at equivalent units of N on the growth, production and grain quality of wheat in 2021 and the results of the trial were recently received by Veratin.The results show that per unit of N, high concentrate Verigrow had a net crop yield that was ~ 4.5x higher than that of Flex-N and Urea. The results from the study found no difference between the treatments on NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) or grain quality.Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are pleased to see these results, which show promise for the use of Verigrow in broadacre. These results prove that Verigrow is more than a nitrogen source. In addition, a one-off application of Verigrow at a low rate during seeding would translate to lower operational costs and time saving for farmers. This is particularly relevant today where the prices of agricultural products have significantly increased across the board. We will continue to develop the new product by carrying out additional trials".Background of the trialThe trial was established as a randomized complete block of 5 treatments and 4 replicates in a single bank with each plot 12 m long by 2 m wide.On 26 May 2021 treatments containing 17 units of N were applied either as Verigrow at 35%N, Flexi-N at 42%N or Urea at 46%N. The Verigrow and Flexi-N treatments were liquid banded infurrow at seeding whilst Urea was top-dressed and incorporated by sowing (IBS). All plots were sown to Scepter wheat at a rate of 91 kg/ha to a depth 2.5 cm.On 8 July 2021 43 days after sowing (DA-S) when the crop was mid tillering (GS23) a second application of Flexi-N and Urea only were applied containing another 42 units of N. The liquid treatments Flexi-N was applied via hand-boom and granular Urea was top-dressed by hand.At 41 and 75 DA-S the NDVI - a measure of the state of plant health based on how the plant reflects light at certain frequencies) was recorded for each plot using a hand-held green-seeker.At 209 DA-S the trial was plot harvested for yield comparisons with grain samples collected from each plot and analysed for quality (protein, moisture, specific weight and screenings) according to CBH standards.The season was excellent for the duration of the trial with April to October Growing Season Rainfall (GSR) 150 mm above the long-term average. The trial was never under stress and never waterlogged culminating in excellent final yields of 7.14 to 8.19 t/ha across all plots.To view yield data in table form, please visit:About Veratin Limited

