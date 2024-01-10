

Commencement of turf trial

Sydney, Jan 10, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Multi-industry manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is delighted to announce that it has commenced a trial in partnership with local Perth turf grower, Betta Turf, to study the effect of Verigrow(R) 12% Nitrogen (N) and Verigrow(R) Soil Wetter on turf maintenance. Betta Turf, a current retailer and user of Verigrow(R) 12% N, has kindly made available a site suitable for the trial.



The trial was designed in collaboration with Betta Turf and Sports Turf Technology, a local Perth consultancy and expert in all aspects of turf management and trial design. The trial application will be performed exclusively by Sports Turf Technology to ensure full independence, and will run until May 2024 with the possibility of extension. The results of the trial will be announced to the market when available.



The photo below* shows the layout of the trial site. Sixteen two-by-two metre plots will be used to study several different conditions (in triplicate), including a comparison of Verigrow(R) 12% N to currently used commercial Nitrogen Phosphorus Potassium (NPK) fertilisers.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are pleased to work with Betta Turf and Sports Turf Technology. Our aim is to deliver scientifically-backed results that will assist growers to make informed decisions on the inputs required to achieve optimal results."



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T55L562K





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

