

Investor Presentation

Sydney, Jan 30, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is a research and development manufacturing company that develops sustainable high end value products from low-grade wool, using green chemistry processes. The Company's Verigrow(R) range consists of liquid fertilisers, soil improvers, potting mixes, soil wetters and biodegradable pots.



The Company was incorporated on 1 July 2016 to develop and exploit intellectual property developed by its founder, Dr Ramiz Boulos. Veratin was admitted to the official list of the NSX on 14 February 2022.



In addition to the Verigrow(R) range that focusses on plant and soil health, Veratin also develops cosmetic, biodegradable materials, and functional food and nutraceutical products.



An untapped opportunity



In Australia there are over three times as many sheep as people. Australia is a leading grower of wool world-wide, accounting for approximately 25% of the market.



However, not all this wool is suitable for the textile industry, leaving an abundance of low-grade wool with little commercial value.



Wool is a hierarchical material that is structurally complex and challenging to transform.



Veratin's technology unlocks the value of low-grade wool turning it into sustainable, high value products for numerous industries.



To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W6QOSU45





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

Related Companies