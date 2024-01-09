

Trial demonstrates Verigrow competitive in Broadacre

Sydney, Jan 9, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Multi-industry manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is delighted to announce that its flagship product, Verigrow(R) 12% Nitrogen (N) liquid fertiliser and soil improver, have shown similar results on the growth, yield and grain quality when compared to Flexi-N and urea. Flexi-N (42% N) is a liquid fertiliser manufactured by CSBP and includes the three forms of nitrogen - nitrate, ammonium and urea.



On the 20th of February 2023, the Company released an announcement to the market demonstrating Verigrow(R) 27% N had shown similar growth, yield and grain quality in Scepter wheat, when compared to urea and Flexi-N. The announcement included plans of a future trial to investigate the effectiveness of Verigrow(R) 12% N (the Company's current commercial product) in comparison to Flexi-N and urea. The current trial concludes that investigation, demonstrating that Verigrow(R) 12% N is a suitable product for broadacre applications producing similar results to Flexi-N and urea.



At the same time, the Company is pleased to announce it has been able to optimise its manufacturing operation, which has resulted in lower manufacturing costs and faster production times.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "I am very excited to see these results which demonstrate, together with our manufacturing optimisation, that we will be able to deliver a product to farmers at a competitive price".



The Company is currently undergoing a longitudinal study to investigate the long-term impact of Verigrow(R) application on soil.



Background of the trial



This trial was conducted on the TrialCo Research Farm 5 km north of Katanning to evaluate the equivalence of Verigrow(R) 12% N to Flexi-N and urea on crop vigour, wheat yield and grain quality.



The trial was established as a randomised complete block of 9 treatments and 4 replicates in a quadruple bank with each plot 10 m long by 2 m wide.



In June 2023, the trial plot was sown to Scepter wheat at a rate of 96kg/ha to a depth of 3cm and the following treatments applied:



- Knockdown pre-seeding herbicide treatments of Glyphosate 450 (3L/ha), Trifluralin (2L/ha) and Mateno (750ml/ha) were incorporated by sowing (IBS);



- Uniform (400ml/ha) and Cruiser 350FS (200ml/ha) in furrow;



- Chlorpyrifos 500EC (1L/ha) post sowing pre-emergent (PSPE);



- Seeding fertiliser Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP) was applied at 80kg/ha.



Post emergent treatments of Velocity (800ml/ha), Axial Xtra (400ml/ha) and Hasten (0.5% v/v) were applied. Further post emergent treatments of Amistar Extra (400ml.ha), Alpha Forte 250 (50ml/ha) and Chlorpyrifos 500EC (150ml/ha) were applied.



Trial applications of Verigrow(R) were administered via liquid banding in furrow at seeding, and spray application via hand boom at 6 weeks after sowing.



Crop vigour assessments using vigour ratings compared to the UTC (untreated control) and normalised difference vegetation index (NDVI) readings, were taken on the 2nd of August 2023. The crop was plot harvested for yield and grain quality comparisons on the 1st of December 2023.



About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

