

New Product Launch - Verigrow(R) Hose-On

Sydney, Feb 8, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce the launch of a new product - Verigrow(R) all-purpose liquid fertiliser and soil improver pre-mixed and ready to hose-on.



The new product, which comes with a hose-on attachment treats an area of up to 150 m2. Verigrow(R) hose-on comes in a 2L bottle with an ergonomic handle and is specifically formulated to apply nitrogen and amino acids at the right concentration for your plants to thrive. It also comes with refill instructions on the product label once empty.





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

Related Companies