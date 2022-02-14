

Dr Moon to present at Experimental Biology Conference

Sydney, Feb 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) is pleased to announce that Dr Jordan Moon, a member of its Scientific Advisory Board, will be presenting two abstracts at the American Physiological Society's (APS) Annual Meeting Experimental Biology Conference 2022 in Philadelphia, USA. The Experimental Biology Conference is the annual meeting of five societies that explores the latest research in anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology, and physiology. Thousands of participants represent scientists from academic institutions, government agencies, non-profit organizations and industry.In association with the APS, two abstracts will be presented on 5 April 2022 titled "Pharmacokinetics of a 40mg Sublingual Dose of Delta-Tocotrienol Powder" and "Pharmacokinetics of an 80mg Sublingual Dose of Delta-Tocotrienol Powder".The abstracts describe some of the results that have been generated from a pharmacokinetics study conducted by Dr Moon in the US using new formulations developed for the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols. These new formulations and methods of manufacture are also the subject of a new patent filing "PCT/AU2021/051449 - Transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols" made by VTL's wholly-owned subsidiary Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd on 3 December 2021. The data from this study supports the fact that there is more flexibility with dosages for this particular drug delivery platform than earlier data had suggested.Dr Jordan Moon said: "My research team and I are very excited to present at this year's Experimental Biology Conference as it's one of the highlights in the calendar with thousands of attendees, presenters and experts from multiple fields representing as many as 60 plus countries.The results that came out of this part of the clinical study point to the potential for the development of new products for VTL both in their nutraceuticals business and their drug development program.Valuable additions to the Company could potentially include the enhancement of exercise performance and the ability to target drug indications which require larger doses. The enhancement of delta-tocotrienol bioavailability in the body as observed in our study will play a key role."About VGI Health Technology Limited

