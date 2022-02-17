

Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

Sydney, Feb 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) today appointed Dr Peter Simpson as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Simpson has more than 10 years of experience in the fields of inorganic, organic, and spectroscopic chemistry. Dr Simpson graduated with a PhD from The University of Western Australia and followed up with research stays throughout Australia and Europe. Dr Simpson authored 40 articles in top peer-reviewed journals, two book chapters, numerous grant applications, and is a holder of two patents.Dr Simpson will work on the development of amino acids from wool in addition to the other products the company is commercialising.Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to have Dr Simpson onboard. His appointment will allow us to accelerate our research and development efforts and bring novel products to market quicker."About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.