Melbourne, Mar 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to advise that the recent interview with Small Caps with CEO, Christopher Gerteisen is now available.The Webinar will provide an opportunity for shareholders, investors, and the broader market to attend a live virtual presentation by Nova's CEO, Christopher Gerteisen.The Company will present an overview of its recent Starter Pit Scoping Study announcements, as well as its future exploration plans.There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of management. Investors are encouraged to submit questions prior the event by emailing: info@novaminerals.com.auEvent: Nova - Starter Pit Scoping Study WebinarPresenting: Christopher Gerteisen (CEO and Director)Time: March 2, 2022 09:00 Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney.Register in advance for this webinar:To view the recent Interview, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.