

Nifty Copper Project Restart Study

Perth, Mar 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to announce the results of the Restart Study for the Nifty Copper Project which has highlighted a robust initial oxide project with the potential for strong financial returns.The Nifty Copper Project is 100% owned by Cyprium and the Restart Study results are reported on a project post-tax basis with all currency quoted in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise specified.The basis of the analysis is the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate released in November 2021 (refer to CYM ASX release dated 17 November 2021 titled 'Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate') and does not include the recent released drilling results from the within the South-West and South-East of the presented pit shape. The study considers and includes measured and indicated resources and does not include inferred resources contained within the pit shape.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"We are very pleased to announce the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Study. The fundamentals of the project are robust, which excludes the addition of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed in the coming months and the conversion of inferred resources during the pit mining.Metallurgical optimisation continues to have success with our heap leach metallurgy knowledge clearly showing an improved treatment path for the oxide material considering over 200,000 tonnes of copper metal cathode has already been extracted and produced using a heap leach process on this site.A great effort by the team to get this study completed within a year of acquiring the project. We now look forward to getting the finance completed and accelerating construction to plating copper metal by the second half of next year."To view the Restart Study presentation, please visit:Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on the government approvals and results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Study as well as present the recently lodged CYM Restart Study Presentation.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Cyprium Metals Investor WebinarPresenters: Managing Director, Barry CahillTime: Monday 14 March 2022, 11:00 am AEDT / 08:00am AWDTWhere: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.To register your interest for the webinar please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

