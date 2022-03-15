

Appoints Highly Experienced Mining Professional

Melbourne, Mar 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed the Managing Director of Harpia Group Pty Ltd (Harpia), Mr Rodrigo Pasqua, to provide technical and corporate advice in respect to the next level of studies which Nova is currently undertaking on the Estelle Gold Trend.Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "We are very excited to be working with someone of the caliber of Mr Rodrigo Pasqua on the Estelle Gold Trend. Having Rodrigo assisting us is validation of the size, scope, and economics which we have demonstrated at the world class Estelle Gold Trend.Rodrigo's extensive experience in the technical and strategic aspects of mining will be invaluable, particularly his experience in unlocking value of mining projects including bulk mining methods and startups. At his tenure at Evolution Mining, amongst many projects and sites, he was involved at the Cowal Open Pit project and was also instrumental in the Red Lake mine turnaround. In addition, he has worked in many other acquisitions, studies, startups and turn arounds through Harpia Group and other past positions.We look forward to having Rodrigo working alongside our executives and technical mining team to assist us in recognising the huge potential upside which we see at the Estelle Gold Trend, as we continue on our path to production, with our ultimate goal of becoming the next global gold producer."Scope Of Works and DeliverablesThe scope of works was developed based on the requirements for the next level of studies which the Company is currently undertaking, and includes the following:- Assist to mature the Estelle development strategy, including the next level studies- Provide guidance around the scope to be executed by external consultants- Generate alternative operational options, including the use of new mining/processing technology- Review the technical work completed during the studies performed by external consultantsThe scope is flexible and may include additional support as agreed in the future between Harpia and Nova.About Harpia GroupHarpia provides resource industry technical and corporate advisory services and has participated in multiple mining operations and deals across the world, with a focus in North and South America, Europe, and Australia. The Group has a strong international technical mining background with extensive experience in mining corporate development, financing, operational and organisational transformations, advisory services, mining studies and operations and project management. Harpia also specialises in identifying opportunities and structuring value adding transactions.Rodrigo PasquaRodrigo has worked at corporate offices and mining sites across the world, including his tenure at Evolution Mining as Group Head of Mining and Transformation. Technically, Rodrigo's skills encompass most aspects of underground and open pit engineering, going from mining studies, financial valuations and project execution to systems and new technology implementation, operations management, and technical teams' supervision. Rodrigo has been part of projects in the five continents and worked in Australia, Africa, and North and South America, in a variety of roles.He is a Member of the AusIMM, holds a BEng in Mining Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo, a Western Australia First Class Mine Managers Certificate and specialisations in Corporate Leadership (University of Oxford), Corporate Strategy (London University) and Finance (Illinois and Harvard).About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.