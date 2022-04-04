

Kat Gap Market Update

Perth, April 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) is pleased to announce the Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER) has given its approval to construct a well for the supply of water to be used in the processing facility.The approved area is only about a kilometre away from the facility (see Figure 1*). Dean Goodwin is extremely confident, that given his experience in this area, that there will be enough water for Classic's requirements. The development of the bore field will be done in stages with one bore to be completed, tested and water pumped to the tanks; before commencing on a second one, if required. In this manner Classic will be able to manage and draw only the approved amount of water, as required by the processing plant. Classic's Chairman, John Lester, has instructed the Company to be cognisant of the environment in all the mining activities and be responsible managers of all natural resources.The processing facility, which is about 7 Km away from the mining area, has been cleared and the shed and process water tanks erected. Figures 1 and 2* show an aerial view and site plan of the Classic Minerals processing facilityDean Goodwin said: "This approval of the water bore provides us with more confidence and certainty of achieving mining success in the near term. I've spent plenty of time in the Forrestania area looking and finding water for previous operators, so I've got a pretty good idea where to look.Seeing the shed and the water tanks on site is really pleasing too. It's really starting to look like a mining operation now. All we need to do now is drill and find water. Once we have done that we will be able to run a pipe from the well to the tanks and fill them. Great progress!"*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Classic Minerals Limited

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).