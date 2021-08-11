Rockridge's CEO, Jonathan Wiesblatt, commented: "Exploration at Knife Lake, specifically at the target areas outside of the existing resource, offer compelling discovery potential as there has been limited historical work done on these highly prospective targets.
Getting back to Knife Lake and conducting a thorough drilling campaign focused on the Gilbert West and Gilbert South zones is a priority for Rockridge as well as expanding and upgrading the resource at Knife Lake. The project remains an exciting exploration story that can offer investors exposure to a top mining jurisdiction and to commodities in high demand and short supply such as copper and zinc. We look forward to updating our shareholders as we prepare and work towards commencing the upcoming work at Knife Lake."
Rockridge received and previously announced results from a field program completed in October of last year. A two-person field crew was mobilized to complete mapping and prospecting at regional target areas, investigating conductivity and magnetic anomalies identified through the Phase I (Fall 2021) and Phase II (Winter 2021) airborne geophysical programs (VTEM).
About Rockridge Resources Ltd
Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
