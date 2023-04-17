   Rockridge Resources Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile    The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, April 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Jonathan Wiesblatt, the CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (RRRLF:OTCMKTS). The company is embarking on a drill program at its high-grade Raney Gold Project Southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada after completing a non-brokered flow-through financing.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

 



Jordan Trimble, President or
Nicholas Coltura, Corporate Communications

Rockridge Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com



