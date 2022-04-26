

Altech - New Web Site

Perth, April 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that the Company has a new web site to included update project information around the Silumina Anodes TM Project in Saxony, Germany.Shareholders and interested parties can access the web site on www.altechchemicals.comAbout Altech Chemicals Ltd

