

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company's activities for the March 2022 quarter.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"We were very pleased to announce the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Study during the quarter. The fundamentals of the project are robust and outline the first phase of a long-life operation. Additionally the study does not include the addition of a further update to the Mineral Resource Estimate and the conversion of inferred resources during the pit mining.Excellent drilling assay results continued during the quarter for the highly successful Nifty West drilling programme. There is a substantial zone of mineralisation, which provides additional copper tonnes in the future large-scale open pit development.Furthermore, this area remains open to the west and south.Maroochydore is another exciting project, and the first round of RC drilling results reinforces the quality of this large copper-cobalt deposit. In addition, this drilling has increased the oxide-supergene resource potential further to the east.We are currently focused on finalising the financing of the Restart of the Nifty Copper Project to establish Cyprium as copper producer in the shortest time frame possible."*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.