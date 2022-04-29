

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) made good progress at Kat Gap during the quarter as it progresses to a gold producer.Highlights of the quarter include:- The Company received formal approvals from DMIRS enabling it to commence mining operations.- Bulk sample mining recommenced in February with a total of 31,000t mined to date. First ore is expected to be mined in the first few weeks of the June quarter.- RC drilling results were finally returned from work carried out at Forrestania back in November 2021. The work program was concentrated on twinning existing historical RC holes at Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene for resource calculation purposes.- IGO carried out only minor desktop work on the Fraser Range Nickel project.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Classic Minerals Limited

