

Sales Representative

Sydney, May 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) today appointed Mr Michael Lamont as Sales Representative. Mr Lamont has over 30 years of sales experience in the Agricultural sector having worked for E. E. Muir & Sons, Bainbridge, and Farm and Station Supplies amongst others. Mr Lamont will be the point of contact for Verigrow, the company's flagship product. Mr Lamont will also oversee the expansion of the brand and pursue new market opportunities.Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to the team and look forward to working with him to grow our presence in WA and beyond."About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.