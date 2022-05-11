

KAT GAP Bulk Sample Exceeds 1000 Ounces

Perth, May 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) is pleased to report it has mined more than 1000 ounces of gold from its bulk sample mining operation at Kat Gap.The bulk sample produced 6,504 tonnes of gold bearing ore at an average grade of 4.82 g/t for a total of 1,011 ounces of contained gold. The pit was forecast to produce between 5,000 to 7,000 tonnes of ore at a grade of around 5 g/t. Total production of waste and ore combined came in at 8,970 tonnes. The waste and ore have been stockpiled separately. All the topsoil has been stored for future rehabilitation. The bulk of the over-burden removed to date has been placed on the designated waste dump as required.The ore zone, which came within 6m of the surface, was mined down to a vertical depth of 15m. The average width of the ore was around 5m and was mined over a strike length of 50m. The oxide ore consisted mainly of quartz veining and biotite alteration hosted entirely in the granite. The ore was easily distinguished from the waste material during mining mainly due to the alteration. Both footwall and hangingwall contacts were very clear making it easy to extract with minimal dilution. It was also moderately thicker on the pit floor than predicted by the resource block model.The ore was mined in 2m thick layers or flitches. Each flitch had an assigned grade and tonnage from the resource block model supplied by independent resource consultants Cadre Geology and Mining Pty Ltd. The overall grade for the ore mined was calculated using the weighted average grade for each flitch. Basic specific gravity measurements were taken of the ore and waste material to aid in tonnage calculations.Final metallurgical testwork on oxide samples from the bulk sample are underway together with geological and engineering studies based on observations taken from the pit. These observations will assist in final pit design work.*To view photographs, please visit:About Classic Minerals Limited

Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).