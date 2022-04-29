

28.4% Increased Nifty Copper MRE to 940,200t Copper

Perth, May 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to announce the Company's updated MRE for the Nifty copper deposit following completion of the successful Nifty west pit drilling program in 2021. Cyprium's previously disclosed MRE for Nifty was the maiden Nifty MRE under Cyprium's ownership.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"There is a significant increase in the contained copper metal tonnes in the latest Mineral Resource Estimate for Nifty. Once again, this demonstrates the quality and scale of the Nifty deposit, which remains open. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate provides additional copper metal inventory for the Nifty phase 1 oxide copper project and underpins a potential open pit mine-life of greater than 20 years.Further assay results from the Nifty east drilling programme will be announced later this month. The results of this drilling programme, which targeted the shallower oxide zone of the deposit, are expected to further extend the Nifty phase 1 oxide mine-life."The current Nifty MRE of 95.1Mt at 1.0% copper for a total contained copper inventory of 940,200t (refer to Table 1*) is the result of the completion of the successful Nifty west pit drilling program and Nifty Copper Project Restart Study. The Nifty west drilling program consisted of 71 RC holes for a total of 18,867 metres.The Nifty Copper Project Restart Study is focussed on the development of the first phase of the project that involves a return to heap leaching and solvent extraction electrowinning (SX-EW) to produce copper metal cathode on site. The significant inventory and increase of heap leachable oxide mineralisation confirmed by this MRE (16.1Mt at 0.9% copper for approximately 144,300t of contained copper metal) presents additional upside opportunity on project economics. The drilling programmes completed at Nifty West and East were designed primarily to confirm the mineralisation and to improve the confidence, hence classification of inferred resource, plus possible extension of mineralisation.The May 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate maintained uniform methodology, resource depletion, grade interpolation, density algorithms, QAQC protocols and classification codes as those reported and detailed in Cyprium's ASX Release "Nifty Mineral Resource Update" dated 17 November 2021.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

