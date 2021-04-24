

Announces Production of Half Ounce Gold Rounds

Sydney, May 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io ( CRYPTO:GFUN ) announces the company has started it's production of half troy ounce gold rounds stamped with the GoldFund Boar Head logo.The production of the 15.55 gram gold rounds now runs in parallel with the production and sale of 1.5 gram gold rounds that the company has designed and historically produced.Tim Mckinnon, Chairman and CEO of GoldFund.io said "We are really excited to announce the production of the half ounce rounds. It has been the goal of the company to produce larger size units, with the aim of reaching one troy ounce gold in the future. The half ounce GoldFund rounds bearing our logo is something we have been looking forward to for some time. Now we have acquired the appropriate tooling for two variants of the solid gold rounds."The GoldFund.io platform has over 1,700 holders of the exchange tradeable ERC20 based GoldFund token ( CRYPTO:GFUN ), which launched in 2018. The company is anticipating fruitful relationships with gold mining companies, with the view to allow swap transactions between the GoldFund.io Token and the GoldFund Gold rounds manufactured from gold supplied by our mining partnerships.GoldFund.io is developing it's own digital currency exchange where cryptocurrency can be exchanged for Gold from the company's mining partnerships.GFUN ERC20 Token is trading on Catex.io:About Catex.ioCat.Ex, established in August 2018, is one of the largest Cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with global communities setup in Brazil, South Korea, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey, Middle East, India, Indonesia and United States. The exchange uses a process called transaction mining to allow for users to collect dividends from their profit-sharing platform.About GOLDFund.io

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets.