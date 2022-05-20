

Apiam announces Capital Raising via Entitlement Offer

Bendigo, May 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) is pleased to announce the launch of a 1 for 4.8 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to Eligible Shareholders (Entitlement Offer), to raise up $20.25 million before costs. The new fully paid ordinary shares (New Entitlement Shares) to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer will be offered at $0.70 per share (Offer Price). The Offer Price represents a 9.1% discount to the last traded price of $0.77 for the Company's shares on 25 May 2022, and an 10.6% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of $0.783 for the Company's shares, for the period ending on 25 May 2022.Dr Chris Richards, Apiam's Managing Director commented "we continue to advance our accelerated growth strategy and announced last week the acquisitions of Victorian Equine Group and Romsey Veterinary Surgery. We have also identified additional strategic opportunities within other fast-growing regional veterinary markets"."Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer will support us to pursue our strategy to double our revenue base to more than $300 million by FY24 and execute on the next phase of growth opportunities we have identified".Shaw and Partners Limited (ACN 003 221 583) (Shaws) and Morgans Corporate Limited (ACN 010 539 607) (Morgans), have been jointly appointed as exclusive book-runners and underwriters to the Entitlement Offer. The Company, Shaws and Morgans have entered into an underwriting agreement (the Underwriting Agreement), pursuant to which Shaws and Morgans (each an Underwriter and together the Underwriters) will fully underwrite any shortfall in either the retail component (the Retail Entitlement Offer) or the institutional component (the Institutional Entitlement Offer) of the Entitlement Offer.Apiam's Managing Director has agreed to take up an entitlement of ~$4.5 million under the Entitlement Offer.To view the Terms of the Agreement, please visit:To view the Capital Raising Presentation, please visit:About Apiam Animal Health Limited

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices. Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team. Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.