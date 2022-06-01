

Investor Webinar

Perth, June 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Thursday 2nd June 2022 at 11:00 am AEDT / 09:00 am AWDT.Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on the development of its Nifty Copper Project and the recently announced, 208,000t (28.4%) increase in the contained copper metal to 940,200t in the updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE").Details of the event are as follows:Event: Cyprium Metals Investor WebinarPresenters: Managing Director, Barry CahillTime: Thursday 2nd June 2022, 11:00 am AEDT / 09:00am AWDTWhere: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below.Registration Link:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, however, given we are expecting a large number of attendees we encourage shareholders to send through questions via email beforehand to Lexi at Jane Morgan Management.About Cyprium Metals Ltd

