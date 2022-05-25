

Further High Grade Lithium Results for Snow Lake Lithium

Melbourne, June 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) advises 37% owned Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. ( Nasdaq:LITM ) (Snow Lake), confirmed today an update on the current drilling campaign at the Snow Lake Lithium project in Northern Manitoba.- Snow Lake intercepts high grade lithium in 4 separate pegmatite dykes- Drilling Results continue to validate resource expansion across the property- Lithium intercepts confirm growth at near surface SG & Grass River- Drilling campaign continuing to execute against previously stated objectiveBest Results:- SGP = 1.84% Li2O over 6.32 meters (GRP-003)- TBL = 1.36% Li2O over 17.97 meters 429.50 meters down hole (TBL-035)- BYP = 1.50% Li2O over 7.00 meters (BYP-001)Snow Lake's project now contains four identified dykes with high grade lithium intercepts above 1% Li2O with the TBL and GRP continuing to return positive results (see Table 1). In addition, the Snow Lake is happy to report intercepts on the SGP and BYP dykes (see Table 1*). Both the SGP and BYP dykes were located and sampled during last fall's prospecting campaign (Dec 06, 2021- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Samples Up To 6.97 WT% Li2O from its Manitoba Project).Of note are the deep and wide intersections of TBL-035 (see Table 1*) seen at 429.50 m at depth. This could indicate that this pegmatite system may continue much deeper on the project than initially anticipated. Future drilling will test the possible depth extensions of the TBL dyke.*To view the full release with tables and figures, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.