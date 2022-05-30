

Completion of Romsey Veterinary Surgery Acquisition

Bendigo, June 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) refers to its announcement of 19 May 2022 and confirms that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Romsey Veterinary Service, effective 1 June 2022.Romsey Veterinary Surgery is located in the fast-growth Melbourne to Bendigo growth corridor and services the mixed animal (including equine) market. The acquisition forms an important part of Apiam's regional expansion growth strategy.The acquisition of Romsey Veterinary Surgery will add $3.3 million in revenue to Apiam on a FY22 proforma basis and 16 staff, including 6 veterinarians.Apiam's Managing Director, Dr Chris Richards said "we look forward to integrating Romsey Veterinary Surgery into our Victorian clinic network and we welcome their staff onboard. The underlying strength of regional veterinary markets in peri-urban locations, as well as the strong track record of this clinic means Romsey Veterinary Surgery is well placed to continue its fast-growth trajectory."Consideration for the Romsey Veterinary Surgery acquisition has been paid via a combination of cash and the issue of 1,165,320 Apiam shares.About Apiam Animal Health Limited

