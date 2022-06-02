

Despatch of Retail Offer Document

Bendigo, June 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) would like to advise that the Company has today despatched its Retail Offer Document (Offer Document) in respect of the 1 for 4.8 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer announced on 26 May 2022 (Entitlement Offer).The Offer Document along with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms have been issued to all eligible retail shareholders as of 2 June 2022 who have nominated to receive documents from Apiam by electronic means and for all other eligible retail shareholders by letter notifying them of the Entitlement Offer and providing instructions on how to obtain a copy of the Offer Document and participate in the Entitlement Offer. The Offer Document is being made without a prospectus or disclosure document in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as modified by the ASIC Corporations (NonTraditional Rights Issue) Instrument 2016/84.Additionally, the Company has today sent notices to each registered shareholder (as at the Record Date) who is not an eligible shareholder, providing details of the Retail Entitlement Offer and advising them that they will not be offered securities pursuant to the Offer Document.Eligible retail shareholders are encouraged to carefully consider the full details of the Retail Entitlement offer as contained in the Offer Document, including the risk of investment as described in Section 2 of the Offer Document, before making a decision to invest.The Offer Document was lodged with ASX on 30 May 2022.About Apiam Animal Health Limited

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices. Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team. Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.