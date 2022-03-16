

Pitt Street Research Values COVIRIX Medical

Sydney, June 6, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) is pleased to provide a copy of an investment research report on COVIRIX Medical Holdings Ltd prepared by Pitt Street Research ("PSR") and distributed by Martin Place Securities ("MPS").MPS has been appointed as corporate advisor to COVIRIX Medical and a broker to the private placement of COVIRIX Medical shares to sophisticated and professional investors.PSR has a strong reputation in health science and biotech investment research. PSR has performed a valuation on Covirix Medical in the preparation of this report.PSR has arrived at a valuation range of US$5.46 to US$8.45 per COVIRIX Medical share equivalent to A$7.58 to A$11.74 per share at current exchange rate of about 72 cents USD to $1 AUD.GO8 is a significant shareholder and co-founder of Go Green Holdings Ltd. GO8 holds 43.72% of Go Green Holdings Ltd. Go Green Holdings is a co-founder and significant shareholder in COVIRIX Medical. Go Green Holdings holds 24.07% of COVIRIX Medical.The valuation range of A$7.58 to A$11.74 per COVIRIX Medical share represents a value of AUD 4.7 cents to AUD 7.3 cents per GO8 share for its indirect equity interest in COVIRIX Medical.To view the the Pitt Street Research report on COVIRIX Medical and the research summary report prepared by MPS distributed on 5 June 2022, please visit:About GoConnect Limited

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.