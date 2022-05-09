

New Product Release - Verigrow Foliar Spray

Sydney, June 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has today released a second product in its Verigrow(R) range. The Verigrow(R) spray is a ready-to-use foliar formulation that is suitable for all plants. The product requires no mixing and will appeal to customers that are looking for a product to use straight off the shelf. The foliar spray will be particularly convenient for indoor plants due to an absence of foul smell.Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to release a new product, adding to the Verigrow(R) family range. Our target market for this product are busy customers without a lot of time on their hands. By releasing this product, we aim to expand our customer base allowing the benefits of Verigrow(R) to reach a wider audience."About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.