Sydney, June 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce it has today released a second product in its Verigrow(R) range. The Verigrow(R) spray is a ready-to-use foliar formulation that is suitable for all plants. The product requires no mixing and will appeal to customers that are looking for a product to use straight off the shelf. The foliar spray will be particularly convenient for indoor plants due to an absence of foul smell.
New Product Release - Verigrow Foliar Spray
Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to release a new product, adding to the Verigrow(R) family range. Our target market for this product are busy customers without a lot of time on their hands. By releasing this product, we aim to expand our customer base allowing the benefits of Verigrow(R) to reach a wider audience."
About Veratin Limited
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
