

Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

Brisbane, June 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that on 6 June 2022, the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) well in OL3, Southwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, was at the section total depth of 1,998m at 0600 hrs ACST in the P2 unit of the Pacoota Formation.The P2 unit of the Pacoota Formation is the seal for the P3 reservoir zone in the Palm Valley field and is a key casing point for drilling the deeper Arumbera exploration target.Fractures encountered in the P1 unit continued to slow drilling progress this week due to losses of drilling fluids requiring multiple fluid loss reduction measures including consecutive cement jobs. Consequently, only 51m of hole has been drilled since the 31 May 2022 drilling update. The top of the P2 sealing unit was intersected on prognosis at 1,963m and drilling continued for an additional 36m to allow for sufficient section to provide a good shoe for the 9 5/8" casing string which is currently being cemented. With casing through to the P2 section currently underway, we anticipate a return to faster drilling rates.The PV12 well has two alternate objectives. The primary deep gas exploration target is the Arumbera Sandstone at an anticipated depth of 3,560m. Alternatively, if the deep exploration target is not successful, a shallower gas appraisal lateral will be drilled in the currently producing P1 formation with the potential to become a production well.The PV12 well is the first of a 2-well drilling program that also includes the Dingo-5 exploration / production well. Both wells are being drilled under joint ventures between Central (50% interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited ( ASX:NZO ) (35% interest) and Cue Energy Resources Limited ( ASX:CUE ) (15% interest) and are scheduled to be completed this year.*To view the Location Map, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.