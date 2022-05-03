

Patent Protection for Silumina Anodes(TM)

Sydney, June 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce further patent filings to protect its intellectual property relating to the application of Silumina AnodesTM battery materials technology and alumina coating process. On 13 May 2022, an international patent application preserving the right to file national applications in up to 156 countries was filed. National patent applications have also been filed in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and Korea. All of these applications claim priority from Australian provisional patent application filed on 13 May 2021.The patent applications protect Altech's process for covering anode materials such as silicon and graphite with nano-layer alumina coatings. The coatings serve as an artificial solid electrolyte interface (SEI), and can reduce lithium loss during each battery charge and discharge cycle, and also retards degradation of battery capacity throughout battery life. This current round of patent filings further demonstrates Altech's commitment to protecting its intellectual property.HPA ProjectAltech is also further aiming to become a supplier of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia, and has finalised Stage 1 and Stage 2 construction of its HPA plant in Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned near surface kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia. The HPA project is significantly de-risked with a bankable feasibility study completed, senior lender project finance from German government owned KfW IPEX-Bank approved, and a German EPC contractor appointed - with initial construction works at the site completed. In addition to the senior debt, conservative (bank case) cash flow modelling of the HPA plant shows a pre-tax net present value of USD 505.6million at a discount rate of 7.5%. The project generates annual average net free cash of ~USD76million at full production. Altech is in the final stages of project finance with a potential raising of US$100m of secondary debt via the listed green bond market. In addition, US$100m of project equity is being sought through potential project joint venture partners.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.