

Belara Drilling Bolstered by Two Additional Rigs

Perth, June 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce that the RC resource drilling is progressing, with six holes completed to date. The resource and metallurgical drilling at Belara are intended to build upon historic results and determine the potential of the Belara Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.Key Highlights- Phase One RC resource drilling is continuing, with six holes completed for 867m at Belara. Three RC pre-collars have been completed for subsequent diamond tail drilling.- Two additional drill rigs (Diamond and multi-purpose RC/Diamond) have arrived on site to accelerate Phase One resource drilling.- RC samples are being processed and delivered to ALS laboratory in Orange, with first results expected by mid-June.- Core from the first two completed diamond holes has been sent for metallurgical test work to support the updated Inferred Resource. Core from the third stratigraphic diamond hole has been cut, sampled, and delivered to ALS laboratory in Orange for assaying.Next Steps;After Phase One, drilling will continue to Phase Two which involves drill testing of high priority targets identified in the Prospectivity modelling.- Resource estimation studies expected to commence in July.- Down hole EM data to be collected from selected new holes at both the Belara and Native Bee resource areas to test the extensions to mineralisation.Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:"Belararox has bolstered its drilling capacity by introducing an additional rig for core and RC drilling and a diamond drilling rig. These rigs are in addition to the RC drilling rig currently operating at the Project. These rigs give us capacity to complete our current drilling program efficiently and will help with drilling additional holes in the new areas identified by the recently announced prospectivity modelling."With pending drilling results we look forward to announcing initial assays in the coming weeks and our maiden resource by the end of next quarter."Resource RC Drilling UpdateThe Belara and Native Bee mine areas are the first high priority targets for resource drilling (see www.belararox.com.au for project details). A phased approach is being taken to the drilling of the Belara and Native Bee mine targets. Phase One aims to deliver the density of drill assay intersections to estimate an Inferred Resource that is prepared in accordance with the JORC (2012) over the known area of mineralisation at the Belara (Figure 1*) and Native Bee mines.Phase One resource RC drill plan comprises 29 holes for 4,906m. To date six RC resource holes have been completed for a total of 867m (Figure 1 and Appendix 1*). Two additional drill rigs have arrived on site, to speed up resource drilling that has been impacted by Covid-19 and significant wet weather-related delays.Belara's resource geologist (Competent Person for the resource modelling) has visited site and has started QAQC for the resource estimation work with sample quality being assessed in the field.Drilling is expected to continue to Phase Two drilling, which aims to test the high priority targets identified from prospectivity modelling (refer to ASX announcement of 28 May, 2022).Diamond Drilling UpdatePhase One metallurgy diamond drilling is complete, with diamond core from BLDD001 and BLD002A (Figure 1*) being transported to Perth. The metallurgical test work is an important part of the resource estimation as it will provide supporting information on the potential for eventual economic extraction as required under JORC 2012 guidelines. Diamond drill hole BLDD003 (Figure 3*), was drilled to provide baseline petrophysical, geochemical and geological data that will be used to calibrate and QAQC the pXRF geochemical data and down hole physical properties data collected from the resource RC drill holes. BLDD003 has been processed in Orange and samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Orange for assaying.Next StepsPhase One RC drill samples are being processed and delivered to ALS laboratory in Orange, with current assay turnaround time between 4 and 6 weeks.Phase Two drill planning is underway to enable downhole EM to map the known mineralisation and potential depth extensions at the Belara and Native Bee mines using the recently drilled resource and metallurgy diamond core holes. If successful, this will provide a valuable tool for quickly and cheaply testing the potential of the new targets mapped by the prospectivity modelling (refer to ASX announcement of 28 May, 2022) and provide 3D targets that will allow drill planning to be optimised, as well as providing an understanding of the 3D continuity of any new mineralised zones.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Belararox Limited

