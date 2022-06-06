

COVIRIX Medical and DiaCarta Inc partnership

Sydney, June 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) is pleased to provide a copy of media release received from COVIRIX Medical and US DiaCarta Inc in respect of the establishment of their global partnership. GO8 sees this as a most significant development and value add to COVIRIX Medical, hence a significant improvement to the portfolio value of GO8.GO8 is a significant shareholder and co-founder of Go Green Holdings Ltd. GO8 holds 43.72% of Go Green Holdings Ltd. Go Green Holdings is a co-founder and significant shareholder in COVIRIX Medical. Go Green Holdings holds 24.07% of COVIRIX Medical.Reproduced below is a copy of the joint media release received from COVIRIX Medical and DiaCarta Inc on 8 June 2022.COVIRIX Medical / DiaCarta8 June 2022Melbourne, Australia / Los Angeles, USACOVIRIX Medical ("COVIRIX Medical") and DiaCarta ("DiaCarta") are pleased to announce that the two companies have entered into an agreement to establish a strategic global partnership ("Partnership"). The Partnership will combine the two companies' products and services to roll out a one stop Test-ToTreat strategy to expedite a global solution against the COVID Pandemic.COVIRIX Medical is the sole distributor of DiaCarta COVID tests in Australia and New Zealand. COVIRIX Medical has applied to the Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration for registration of the DiaCarta Rapid Antigen Test ("RAT") for sale in Australia. DiaCarta's RAT has already received the EU approval with the EC mark and currently under FDA Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") review. DiaCarta has received FDA EUA approvals for its two SARS-CoV2 qPCR test kits, which are both ranking on the top of all FDA EUA approved qPCR tests and played key roles in fighting this global pandemic.The Partnership will further the collaboration of the two companies from a local to a global level.Recently the US government has rolled out a Test-To-Treat strategy across the US at 33,000 locations of pharmacies and outpatient clinics. The objective is to provide a one-stop detection and immediate treatment to people infected with COVID. This strategy will ensure that people infected with COVID will be prescribed the antiviral treatment immediately. The Test-To-Treat strategy will help treat and reduce the onset of severe diseases and thereby potentially alleviate the prolonged suffering from Long COVID and mitigate its impact on healthcare systems and societies at large.The Partnership will roll out its Test-To-Treat strategy globally initially within the Indian subcontinent where COVIRIX Medical has planned to conduct early clinical trials of its primary drug candidate CVX-20733. Patients will be tested with DiaCarta's COVID tests and if positive, they will join the clinical trials to receive the COVIRIX Medical antiviral treatment.Upon completion of initial clinical trials, COVIRIX Medical plans to secure regulatory approval for its COVID antiviral treatment with the US FDA as Breakthrough Therapy or Investigational New Drug (IND). Under the Partnership Agreement, DiaCarta will assist and support the clinical validation of the treatment under Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) program at its CLIA licensed lab in Pleasanton, California, USA follow-on submission for the approval of COVIRIX Medical's COVID antiviral treatment with the US FDA, which if successful, will support the Test-To-Treat Program in the US.About DiaCartaDiaCarta is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed innovative technologies that transform patient care by providing effective precision diagnostics using liquid biopsy. In addition to its FDA EUA approved QuantiVirusTM SARS-CoV-2 Tests, DiaCarta offers a range of testing services, from single-gene QClamp(R) qPCR tests to its OptiSeq(TM) XNA-NGS panels. The company is well positioned as a leader in the new 'liquid biopsy' In Vitro Diagnostics field with high-precision detection of ctDNA. Its novel XNA-based molecular clamping technology provides high level of sensitivity as it clamps the wild-type sequence and amplifies the mutant target sequence. Applying this technology, the company has developed its highly sensitive, early detection ColoScape(TM) Colorectal Cancer test using blood specimen. Powered by its SuperbDNA(TM) technology that provides high level of detection by amplifying the signal and requiring no RNA/DNA extraction or amplification, the company has developed its revolutionary RadTox(TM) test that personalizes radiation therapy, mitigates adverse events, and enhances patient care. Based in Pleasanton, California, USA the company is ISO certified, GMP-compliant and offers CLIA certified laboratory services to its customers. www.diacarta.comAbout COVIRIX MedicalCOVIRIX Medical is an Australia-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which is repositioning an existing antiviral agent, CVX-20733, as a COVID-19 therapeutic. CVX-20733 has a proven dual-action mechanism and an established safety profile to be delivered in an inhalable form, to prevent and treat the COVID-19 virus irrespective of the variant. COVIRIX Medical was formed in 2020 to bridge the gap in treatment options for the COVID-19 virus, as recognised by the highly experienced founding team. A provisional patent has been filed and published for a number of drug candidates in 11 different jurisdictions.The management team has a range of complementary expertise that will underwrite the successful delivery of an effective COVID treatment solution. The team includes a Chief Virologist (and head of Clinical Development) who has previously led the development of Relenza, the first neuraminidase inhibitor for Influenza, and the first point-of-care diagnostic test for Influenza A and B, a medicinal and drug development chemist, two cardiovascular physicians, an investment banker and a pharmaceutical industry aerosol expert consultant who has formulated and designed aerosol inhalers for countless products.Its scientific advisory board includes Professor Tim Block, president of the Blumberg Institute and Hepatitis B Foundation, and Professor Yanming Du, director of medicinal chemistry at the Blumberg Institute.COVIRIX Medical is planning to list on a major stock exchange in Australia, and Asia in 2022/2023.For further reference of COVIRIX Medical, please visit: www.covirix.comOr contact COVIRIX Medical at contact@covirix.comFor further reference of DiaCarta, please visit: https//www.diacarta.comOr contact DiaCarta at information@diacarta.comAbout GoConnect Limited

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.