Sydney, June 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ), a leading voice communications software provider, will hold an investor event on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 10:30 am (AEST) to present 'the stronger, faster, bigger Symbio'.Symbio Holdings CEO and Co-Founder Rene Sugo and members of the Symbio executive team will present a business and strategy update, providing further insight into the Asian expansion, product demonstrations and inviting industry expert guests to discuss the global CPaaS and UCaaS opportunities.Shareholders will be able to watch the Investor Day live via webcast.To Register for the virtual event, please visit:About Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates. Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

