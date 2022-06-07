

Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant Construction Contract Executed

Perth, June 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that following a site visit this week by Altech's senior management in Saxony, Germany, a final construction contract for the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant with Kuttner GmbH & Co. KG (Kuttner) was executed.Highlights- Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant construction contract executed with Kuttner GmbH & Co- Final plant engineering design and cost estimation completed- Strong experience in delivering metallurgical plant projects- Long lead items procurement has already commencedGerman engineering firm Kuttner has completed the final plant engineering design and cost estimation.The Basic Engineering phase has confirmed key design parameters, locking in key equipment capacities and validating operational criteria. Kuttner will immediately commence the procurement process, and construction of the pilot plant will follow when equipment begins arriving towards the back end of this year.The pilot plant is designed to produce 120kg per day of Silumina AnodesTM coated battery anode material, which will be made available to selected European battery manufacturers and auto-makers. The pilot plant will be established in Dock3 (leased warehouse space), next door to Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany.Altech, with its cash position at the end of March 2022 of A$11.571 million, is well funded to construct and complete the pilot plant. The pilot plant is estimated to cost A$7.177 million, of which A$5.382 million will be funded by Altech (75% owner) and A$1.794 million will be funded by Altech Advanced Materials AG (25% owner).Kuttner is a German-based industrial plant engineering and EPC contractor, with strong experience in design, procurement, project and construction management and plant commissioning across a range of industries. They have previously completed metallurgical plant, water and off-gas treatment projects in Germany. Kuttner bringing valuable local knowledge to the execution of the project.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.