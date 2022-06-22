Brisbane, June 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Investor presentation to be presented by Sayona Mining Limited's (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Managing Director, Mr Brett Lynch ay the 2022 Gold Coast Investment Showcase.
Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B96Q92BN
About Sayona Mining Limited
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au
|
|
Link: Investor PresentationRelated Companies
Sayona Mining Limited