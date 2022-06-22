  
Investor Presentation
Brisbane, June 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Investor presentation to be presented by Sayona Mining Limited's (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Managing Director, Mr Brett Lynch ay the 2022 Gold Coast Investment Showcase.

About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

